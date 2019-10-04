Petersburg man charged with threatening to shoot up Cool Spring Elementary School

1  of  2
A Petersburg man is being held without bond for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cool Spring Elementary School.

Police said they responded to the school, located on Talley Avenue, after the threat was made at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Their investigation determined the threat was made by 39-year-old Anthony Queen, of Petersburg. He was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Queen is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

“At no time were the students of Cool Springs Elementary School in any danger,” police said in a release. “The Petersburg Bureau of Police had officers deployed to the school immediately upon being notified of the threat to ensure the safety and welfare of the children.”

