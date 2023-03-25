RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man caught with drugs and guns after he crashed his car while running from police in Colonial Heights has been convicted of several charges related to drug trafficking.

According to the United States Department of Justice, on Friday, March 24, 24-year-old Melvin Leon Myrick of Petersburg was found guilty of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride, as well as possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Myrick crashed his Nissan near Pine Forest Drive win Colonial Heights while evading police officers who tried to stop him. After crashing, Myrick got out of his car and away from the scene but was eventually caught.

Officers searched Myrick’s car and found two loaded Glock semiautomatic pistols and an AK-style pistol, as well as more than 130 grams of methamphetamine, 45 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and digital scales.

After searching Myrick’s car, officers obtained a warrant to search his phone and found evidence of drug trafficking, as well as information connecting him to the guns found in the car.

Myrick is facing a maximum of life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.