Petersburg man ejected from vehicle, killed in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man was killed in a crash Monday when his car ran off the road and struck trees while overturning multiple times in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State Police responded to Flank Road on Dec. 9 at 2:48 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality.

Police said Tuesday that an investigation revealed that a 2015 Buick was traveling south on Flank Road when it ran off the road while coming out of a curve. The vehicle hit trees and overturned several times.

The victim, later identified as 57-year-old James K. Starke, died at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

Starke was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police, and speed is being considered a factor in the deadly crash. An investigation is ongoing.

