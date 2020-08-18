Petersburg man nets $158K from jackpot winning ticket

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is thanking the rain after winning more than $158,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

Garland Harrison was outside when he was ambushed by heavy rainfall, causing him to take cover in a nearby store in the 5800 block of Boydton Plank Road. While there, he bought a Print ‘n Play Rolling Jacket ticket.

“Wait a minute, this is something big!” exclaimed Harrison, who after getting home and drying off, discovering that he was $158,377 richer.

“It feels good to win,” Harrison told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize. He said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

