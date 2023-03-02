PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man previously convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a woman in a Petersburg hotel in 2021, has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2021, Petersburg police officers were called to the OYO Hotel in the 20 block of South Crater Road for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, they found a woman, Ravon Mays, who had been shot and killed.

Mays was reportedly the sister of a hotel employee and had been staying with the employee at the hotel.

On Aug. 20, 2021, the Petersburg Bureau of Police reported that they had arrested a suspect. Franklin Coleman, 21, of Petersburg, was charged with first-degree murder and other related crimes in connection with the shooting.

In February 2022, Coleman was convicted of the following:

First-degree murder

Destruction of evidence

Shooting into a public place

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

On Thursday, March 2, Coleman was sentenced to life in prison with an additional nine years.

The case was prosecuted by Petersburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany Buckner.