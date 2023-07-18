PETERSBRUG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man previously convicted of first-degree murder in 2021 for a deadly shooting was sentenced to a minimum of 133 years in prison on Monday.

On March 19, 2021, Petersburg Police responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute. Police said Kevin Craig of Petersburg shot Erica Edelridge just outside of her home in the Henry William Townhomes on the 500 block of S. South Street. Edelridge was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound at the scene, police said.

On February 14, 2023, a jury convicted Craig and on July 17, 2023, he was sentenced to a minimum of 133 years in prison for first-degree murder (99 years), kidnapping by force or intimidation (10 years), attempted malicious wounding (10 years), using a firearm while committing a felony (9 years mandatory minimum) and shooting in a public place while causing injury (5 years).