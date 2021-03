PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for a shooting in Petersburg.

Jaquan Tucker was convicted of and sentenced for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was convicted on Thursday in the Circuit Court of the City of Petersburg.

His charges were for a shooting that took place on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in the 600 block of Cottonwood Drive.