Petersburg Mayor: ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution won’t solve city’s gun violence

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said Thursday that the city will not adopt a resolution declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“We have to do something,” Parham told 8News. “We need help down here in Petersburg. We need more legislation to keep the bad guys from obtaining weapons and doing harm to other people.”

Parham first brought up the issue after a council meeting on Jan. 7. Petersburg’s mayor believes the city has a gun problem and the city needs to find innovative ways to keep illegal guns off of the streets.

“This is not a place for hunting of anything,” Parham said. “Our main thing is keeping the City of Petersburg safe.”

Over the past two years, Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller and his department have confiscated 608 illegal guns off of the streets. Miller said he’s hoping the work continues, along with improving community relations.

“The public is the police and the police are the public,” Miller said. “We have so much public support. We have so many good, solid citizens in our community. This is also why I take exception to people saying Petersburg is a bad place.”

Parham says the gun issue is now affecting the youth.

“Something we are having in Petersburg with our crimes and our shootings is that most of them are committed with our youth,” the mayor said. “We want to build that hope in our young people. There is another side of life beyond what you may see right now.”

LATEST HEADLINES: