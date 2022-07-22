EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Two more men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder — joining an unidentified 16-year-old who was arrested last week — in connection to the shooting death of Monta’ Gray, a man from Emporia.

According to the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, the two men, identified as Rashawn Travon Tatum and Tyquan Edward Smith, are both from Petersburg and were both arrested Monday, July 18.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Gray, 23, died after being shot in Emporia on June 27.

Tatum and Smith are both incarcerated without bond, pending trial.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said the U.S. Marshals Service and Petersburg Police assisted with the apprehension of the accused.