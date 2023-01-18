PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg middle school and high school were both put under controlled movement only a few hours apart on Wednesday.

At 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Petersburg City Public Schools posted on social media that Vernon Johns Middle was currently under controlled movement “while we investigate a police matter.” Controlled movement was lifted for the school at around 12:30 p.m., and Petersburg City Public Schools stated that all staff and students were safe.

Only a few hours later, at around 2:30 p.m., controlled movement was put in place for Petersburg High School, next door. According to Petersburg Schools, this was due to an altercation at the school. This controlled movement is currently still in place.

