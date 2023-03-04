PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A Petersburg history teacher with a unique and musical approach to education has been chosen to represent her school district as Division Teacher of the Year.

Bianca Lampley, a 7th grade history teacher at Vernon Johns Middle School, was recognized as the Division Teacher of the Year during the Petersburg City Public Schools board meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

Lampley loves to engage her students through music, and often raps in class or uses rap music as a way to connect with her students. She is even known as the #TheRappinTeacher.

In addition to her musical teaching style, she also focuses on making parents part of the educational process. She uses mobile technology to allow parents to easily access and participate in classroom activities so they can fully known what their child is doing in class.

“I’m so proud to represent Petersburg City Public Schools division in the state level of the teacher of the year competition,” Lampley said. “Teaching is a passion of mine. I light up when I talk about it, and I’m just so thankful to be recognized for what I do in the classroom with my students.”

Reva Green, the principal at Vernon Johns Middle School, has already seen Lampley’s enthusiasm have a positive impact on her students, both in and out of the classroom.

“Because of her genuine and obvious love of her content, many students voluntarily stay in class during lunch and after school with Ms. Lampley and continue their lessons,” Green said. “Students initiate real-life discussions with Ms. Lampley during these sessions because of the rapport she has built with them,”

Ms. Lampley will represent Petersburg City Public Schools as she competes for Regional Teacher of the Year.