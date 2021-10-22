Petersburg mom taking legal action after 6-year-old son is cut by another student at school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)– Tuesday morning, Jasmine King’s 6-year-old son Kalen went to school at Walnut Hill Elementary School. King then received a phone call later that afternoon that prompted her to rush to the school immediately.

King is planning to take legal action after Kalen was cut by another student during recess at Walnut Hill Elementary School Tuesday.

This is his first year attending school in person.

“They called me about 1:45 p.m. like two times, so at that point I know that it’s not the end of school or the end of the day. They’re calling me constantly, so as a parent I’m thinking the worst,” said King. “You need to get to the school immediately.”

King told 8News, when she arrived she was told by the school that her son was involved in an altercation on the playground.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, King’s son was cut by another 6-year-old boy.

“One male cut the other on his ear with an unknown cutting instrument. The matter is currently being investigated by the police, working with the school and the juvenile court system,” said Emanuel Chambliss, who is the Deputy Chief at the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

King said her son’s whole left side of his face was covered in blood. Her son now has a deep wound in his ear and a cut on his face that extends to his lip.

Maria Pitre-Martin is the Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. Pitre-Martin sent a message home to families Thursday night to clear up some misinformation circulating in the community that King’s son had been cut by a knife.

“As you may know, an incident that occurred at Walnut Hill Elementary School earlier this week has received some attention in the news media and on social media. We wanted to take a moment to clarify some misinformation related to this incident so that we can best support the individual students and families involved,” wrote Pitre-Martin.

“It is not clear that the student was stabbed or that a knife was involved, as police have not recovered any such object from our school grounds.” Maria Pitre-Martin, Petersburg City Public Schools Superintendent

According to Pitre-Martin, the school principal responded quickly to the situation and contacted local law enforcement. On Wednesday, the school system notified families of the incident.

“Where were the teachers? Why were they not being observed? Why were they not being watched outside?” King asked.

King told 8News, her son is still in pain, scared and is traumatized by the incident. King said at this point she doesn’t want to send her son back to class. Virtual learning is not an option so she’s trying to figure out what to do.

“We will continue to focus on the safety and security of all our students as our top priority,” Pitre-Martin said. “We ask that our families speak with their children about the importance of making good choices throughout the school day, including at recess, as well as actively monitor items children bring to school.”