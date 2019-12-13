Petersburg neighborhood hit with racist graffiti, vandalism

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Racist graffiti was found on the cars of Petersburg Assistant Fire Marshal Marlow Jones in the city’s Berkley Manor neighborhood.

Photos shared on social media Friday show two cars with smashed windows and “KKK” sprayed on them. One image posted by Jones shows the n-word sprayed on the side of what appears to be a food trailer.

Petersburg police told 8News that authorities are looking into the racist graffiti and vandalism. Police also said that paint and eggs were also used.

Another vehicle, a black Mercedes, was also hit with racist graffiti. Surveillance footage shows a person walk over to the car and stop at the side with “KKK” sprayed on it.

