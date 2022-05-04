PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Parents in Petersburg looking to get their kids into the great outdoors will have a great opportunity this weekend with the Youth Outdoor Exploration program on May 7.

The program will take place in two sessions at Rotary Park, and include kayaking, fishing and educational environmental activities.

Parents can sign up online for the morning and evening sessions. There is an $8 fee per child, but scholarships are available to cover the cost.

Participants are asked to wear outdoor clothes and sturdy shoes, but all other gear will be provided – along with a healthy snack.

The activity is sponsored by Friends of the Lower Appomattox River and Virginia Outside.