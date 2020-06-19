Petersburg official vows to restore damaged fountain that was torn down

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A police report has been filed after a fountain in Petersburg was torn down Friday.
Lionel Lyons, Petersburg’s deputy city manager for development, told 8News that the damaged fountain was taken to a city facility to be stored. Lyons said he is determined to get it fixed and expects discussions to restore the fountain to take place next week.
The historical plaque installed behind the fountain describes the journey of Edward Bland, Abraham Wood and four others who were guided by Pyancha, an Appamattuck guide, “on the first documented English exploration of Southside Virginia.”
