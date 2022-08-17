PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg will open a dedicated police sub-station in a redeveloped warehouse that now houses apartments this Friday, Aug. 19.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, the sub-station will be used as a base for officers patrolling the downtown area. They added that the sub-station in the Market Street Lofts would not incur any extra charge to the city.

“Data indicates that community-oriented policing does reduce crime,” Police Chief Travis Christian said. “This sub-station will help Petersburg police continue to build strong and trusting relationships throughout City neighborhoods, deterring crimes.”

The apartment building, owned by the Richmond-based Thalhimer/Cushman and Wakefield, opened earlier this year. A representative of the company said, “This initiative is in line with our goals to maintain a high-end living experience for our residents and to connect with the community.”