PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has announced that its “Comfort Station” — a place where residents can seek refuge from the cold as needed — is now open through the end of winter.

The Comfort Station, located inside the Petersburg Transit Station at 100 West Washington Street, is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Mondays through Saturdays. The facility is free and open to the public and offers city residents a warm outlet to relax, restrooms and water.

According to a statement from the City of Petersburg, food and pets, except for service animals, are not permitted in the Comfort Station. Residents are welcome to ride the bus for free to the Comfort Station, where the doors on Washington Street and the bus boarding area will be open.

Visitors to the Comfort Station are required to wear masks.

The City of Petersburg is also asking residents to check in on their neighbors, especially seniors and those with health challenges and disabilities, during the cold-weather months.