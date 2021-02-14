Petersburg opens warming shelter, charging station following ice storm

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend’s ice storm left thousands of Petersburg residents without power. The city has opened a warming and charging center to help out.

The center is located at Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) at 100 West Washington St. and will be open throughout Sunday evening into Monday morning.

The City of Petersburg said in a release upon arrival, residents’ temperatures will be taken and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

The city is urging residents to drive safely while traveling to the center.

PAT is prepared to provide transportation for people who need a ride to the warming and charging center. To request a ride call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at (804) 732-4222.