City of Petersburg partners with Dominion Energy on streetlight LED conversion project

Photo of a streetlight in the City of Richmond. (Photo: Keyris Manzanares)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is helping the City of Petersburg make improvements to its existing city streetlights.

The streetlights will be converted to light-emitting diode (LED). The city said that a total of 3,199 will be converted during this 4-phase process.

“It has been exciting to watch this project evolve from the idea stage to now,” Petersburg Mayor, Sam Parham said in a release Monday. “There are many benefits that follow switching to LED including increased safety and increased financial savings to the City. As our City Council is determined in our commitment to improving our community, it is our hope that this will continue to spark noticeable change throughout Petersburg.”

This project will cost the city $503,581.36. The change will result in monthly savings of $10,637.15 and $127,645.80 annually for Petersburg.

In addition to safety and financial savings, the city said these LED streetlights will help reduce energy use and the city’s carbon footprint.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2022.