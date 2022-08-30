PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting.

According to a tweet sent out by the department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460.

According to police, this is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at 804-861-1212 or by going to http://p3tips.com.

