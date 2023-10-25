PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police arrested a man for the alleged possession of a concealed weapon and other charges.

Jamara Wran, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 9:15 p.m. and charged with possession of a concealed weapon, driving on a revoked license, possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm.

Petersburg Bureau of Police officials have arrested a man in connection to the Possession of a concealed weapon among other offenses. (Courtesy: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

According to police, Wran had more than an ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana on his person at the time of his arrest.

Petersburg Police have made this arrest as part of their ongoing initiative, “Operation Safe Streets.” A police spokesperson said the initiative, “represents our ongoing commitment to maintaining community safety and alleviating concerns related to crime.”