PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating after one person was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12, police reported that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Custer Street.

“There is no threat to the public, but there is currently a heavy police presence and we are asking the public to avoid this area,” a police spokesperson said. “This is an active investigation.”

Around 9 p.m., police reported that one suspect had been taken into custody.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police has released no further information at this time.