PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking the public’s help to find a missing 40-year-old woman.

Police said Toni Mack was last seen in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 7 in the Tanglewood Apartments. Mack is described as standing at 5 feet and 11 inches tall.

Mack was last seen in possession of a red Jeep with unknown registration, according to police.

Anyone with information as to Mack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division at 804-732-4222.