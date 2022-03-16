PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is asking for help finding someone who has been missing since Friday.

According to Petersburg Police, 24-year-old Georges Calim, Jr. was last seen Friday, March 11 at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Adams Street and East Tabb Street.

Calim, who stands about six feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black shirt, black jeans and black and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Calim’s whereabouts is asked to contact Petersburg Detective K. Mitchell at 804-732-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.