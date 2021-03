PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking residents to avoid certain roadways due to high water from the heavy rain.

Police is asking the community to steer clear of:

Bank Street and Bollingbrook Street between Madison and Crater Road

Wythe Street between Jefferson and 1-95

Bank Street between Washington Street and Crater Road

