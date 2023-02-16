PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are searching for the person suspected of shooting a 13-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the Lieutenants Run Apartments complex in the 400 block of Ridgeview Lane around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for the reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager had been shot in the leg. The wound was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said a black sedan was seen in the area around the time of the shooting, and believe it could be connected to the crime.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

This report was contributed to by 8News reporter, D’mon Reynolds.