PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting on Crestfall Court in Petersburg.

According to a tweet from the Petersburg Police Department, the shooting took place at the Lieutenants Run Apartment Complex on the 300 block of Crestfall Court.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-861-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.