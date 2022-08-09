PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning.

According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Shore Street at 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday. Aug. 9 for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was dead at the scene.

Petersburg Police did not release a cause of death at this time.

Petersburg Police is asking anyone who witnessed this incident or knows anything to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or going to www.p3tips.com.