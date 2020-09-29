Petersburg’s Chief of Police announces retirement

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Kenneth A. Miller, Chief of the Petersburg Police Department, announced he was retiring during a press conference about the department’s new accreditation on Tuesday.
Miller has served as the city’s chief of police for 3 years, 2 months and 19 days and his last day serving will be Nov. 1, 2020. Miller said he was retiring because he feels he acts more as a fixture than a police chief.
“I fought the good fight, I finished the race, I’ve kept the faith,” he said.
The position will be taken over Travis C. Christian, the current Deputy Chief of Police.
“He’s been developed for the last two years to take my job,” Miller said. “And let me tell you something about him, I know he’ll be better at it than me. I know it that’s why I selected him — he’ll take this city to the next level, places I couldn’t take it.”
The Chief made this announcement at a press conference about the Petersburg Police Department had become fully accredited for the first time in its history.
The police department received accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). The department will receive an award Tuesday recognizing their accomplishment.
According to VLEPSC, the accreditation process typically takes three years from the initial application to the final audit. To receive accreditation, Petersburg police had to comply with 190 standards set forth by the commission.
