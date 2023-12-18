PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is encouraging residents to register their home and business security cameras to help with law enforcement.

According to police, sharing this information will not automatically grant authorities access to these cameras.

“We will not share our information with anyone else and will only contact you if a crime occurs in your neighborhood,” a police spokesperson explained.

Cameras can be registered on the Petersburg Police website. There is no additional cost for sharing camera locations.