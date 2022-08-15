PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburgh Police are investigating a double-shooting that occurred on Sunday night following the death of one of the victims.

Laquan Smith, 15, of Wakefield was shot Sunday night at approximately 9:36 p.m. in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street according to police.

Smith and another male teen were brought by emergency personnel to area hospitals. Petersburg Police announced that Smith had died from his injuries on Monday, Aug. 15.

The other victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries according to the release.

A suspect vehicle, possibly a late model, silver Ford Explorer was spotted in the area at the time of the incident according to authorities.

(Photo: Petersburg Police Department)

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.