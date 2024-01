PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that took place near the Walnut Hill area.

On Friday, Jan. 5, at around 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 70 block of Grayson Street. According to police, the shooting poses no threat to the community.

Petersburg Police continues to investigate this incident and encourages anyone with information to call the department at 804-732-4222.

This is an ongoing story, stay with 8News for updates.