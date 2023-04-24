PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting and launched an investigation in the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Petersburg police reported that there was a heavy police presence in the 20 block of Leavenworth Street.

According to police, the heavy presence was due to a shooting investigation. The scene was cleared around 6 a.m.

8News has reached out for further information but has not yet received a response.

Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting and launched an investigation in the early hours of Monday morning. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

