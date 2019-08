PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are investigating two shootings Monday night.

Police responded to the first one in the area of Hinton Street at 7:38 p.m. According to Petersburg Police, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at the 400 block of Montibello Street at approximately 8:25 p.m. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Petersburg Police said the two shootings are unrelated.

