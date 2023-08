PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has launched a death investigation in the city’s West End.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, police reported a death investigation was underway in the 1000 block of Rome Street.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as a result of the investigation. Petersburg residents were told to avoid the area.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.