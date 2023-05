PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is conducting a death investigation on Talley Avenue.

According to a tweet posted by the department at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, there is a heavy police presence on the 1400 block of Talley Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.



Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.