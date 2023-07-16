PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

In a social media post sent at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, the Petersburg Bureau of Police said the shooting happened in the area of Stately Court near Halifax Street.

A heavy police presence was in the area as the investigation continued, but no information was released about suspects, victims or injuries.

If you have any information, contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.