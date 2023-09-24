PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting near North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

According to a statement posted on social media at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, there was a heavy police presence and both directions of Sycamore Street were closed. The intersections of South Sycamore Street at North Boulevard and Mount Vernon Street were also shut down.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

If you have any information, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.