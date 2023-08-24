PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred near Walnut Hill Elementary School.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, police reported that they were investigating a shooting at the intersection of West South Boulevard and Wakefield Street.

“We are asking the public to avoid this area at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Petersburg City Public Schools made an announcement that “Walnut Hill Elementary is on a controlled movement.” All students and staff are reportedly safe.

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

(Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

Around 5 p.m., the school district reported that controlled movement at Walnut Hill Elementary had been lifted.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.