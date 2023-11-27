PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a shooting that took place in Woodmere area.

On Monday, Nov. 27, police reported they are currently investigating a shooting that took place in the 2600 Block of Oak Hill Road.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there are or their condition.

Due to heavy police presence in the area, the police are asking the public to avoid this area as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip to Petersburg Police here.

