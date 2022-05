PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wythe Street Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of W. Wythe Street for reports of a person shot. The street is closed beginning at West Street.

Drivers are asked to use alternated routes through the city while the investigation is underway.

On scene, a vehicle was crashed into a tree and heavily damaged.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is available.