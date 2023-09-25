PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating after a threat of violence was made against two city schools.

According to recently released information from the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School will have additional officers and security personnel on-site throughout the week.

Police said that the threat of violence had been circulating on social media and they were alerted to it on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, police announced that both schools would be placed under “controlled movement” during the investigation.

It is unclear at this time what the threat of violence against both schools entails or if they were made by more than one person.

The threat of violence comes just days after several other schools in Central Virginia faced threats of their own.

The Chesterfield Police Department received a tip the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, that a student driving to L.C. Bird High School may have had a weapon in their car. When the student arrived at the school, police and school administrators stopped the car in the parking lot, where a handgun and magazine were found. The student — identified as a 16-year-old boy — was taken to juvenile detention and charges are pending.

Later that same day, Caroline Middle School was placed on a temporary lockdown. The school was placed on lockdown after it was reported that a student had brought a stun gun onto the school grounds. Investigators later narrowed down the search for the student with the help of video footage and witness testimony from students. At the end of the school day, students were dismissed in what officials called a “staggered supervised modified dismissal.”

Investigators told 8News that no one was hurt in any of those incidents.

Petersburg police are continuing to investigate Sunday’s threat and want anyone with information about it to call them immediately.