CITY OF PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left four people with non-life threatening injuries.

39-year-old Derrick Howard (Photo provided by Petersburg Police)

On May 17, beginning around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the three shootings.

The first location police responded to was the 800 block of S. Crater Road at Flagship Inn. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound nearby on Winfield Road. A second man was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound as well.

39-year-old Derrick Howard has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and larceny of a firearm. Howard was also one of the people shot in the area of the Flagship Inn.

At this time, police have not said Howard is connected to the following shootings.

While officers were investigating the first shooting, a third man with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. The investigation revealed the incident happened in the 1100 block of Custer Street.

A fourth shooting then happened, leaving a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and drove himself to a local hospital. The incident reportedly happened in the S. Crater Road and Flank Road area.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com.