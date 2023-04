One of Petersburg Police’s Police K-9, Maverick, died on Wednesday, April 19. He was 9 years old. Credit: Petersburg Police

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg police K-9, Maverick, died this week, the department announced today.

Maverick was nine years old when he died on Wednesday, April 19.

Alongside his partner, Officer Myron Green, Maverick worked as a weapons detection K-9. As part of his service, he helped officers find weapons and perform checks on buildings and schools throughout the community.