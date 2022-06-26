Petersburg Police say a car similar to the one pictured was driven by three people wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal double shooting on Savage Street.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three people wanted in connection to a double shooting on Savage Street that killed one and sent another to the hospital.

On Sunday, June 26, Petersburg Police announced that two Black males and one Black female were at the scene of the shooting and are wanted for questioning in connection to the incident. The type of car they are believed to have been driving is pictured.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, officers were called to the 1100 block of Savage Street for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized and the man, identified as 20-year-old Keon Lewis, was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212. All calls made to Crime Solvers are anonymous.