PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 70-year-old woman.

According to police, Madeline Rolland was last seen wearing a blue hat, white blouse, multi-colored pants and pink jacket.

She was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at an assisted living facility, located at 309 W. Washington St. in Petersburg.

Madeline Rolland, 70, of Petersburg (Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

Police said Rolland may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.