PETERSBURG. Va. (AP) — A Petersburg Police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons on Monday, Oct. 4.

Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Yoffy ruled that Sharp’s use of his police-issued Taser on William Antonio Scott was “reasonable and appropriate” under the circumstances.

A prosecutor argued that Sharp’s use of the Taser was unnecessary and excessive.