PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police says a group of its employees is under investigation after an incident caught on video, in which a man who identifies himself as a Petersburg officer appears to have his hands around a man’s neck.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, shows a man in plain clothes who repeatedly identifies himself as a police officer, holding a man by his neck as the man’s friends plead with him to let go.

This continues for several minutes, with those recording accusing the officer of being inebriated and exceeding his off-duty authority. Police then respond to the scene and arrest the man who had been held by the neck. One of the responding officers states there is an outstanding warrant for that man’s arrest.

8News reached out to Petersburg Police for more information about the incident and they provided the following response:

“We are aware of video footage involving Petersburg Police personnel engaged in conduct that does not align with our professional standards. In response to this situation, we promptly acted and initiated a thorough investigation. The individuals involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.”

Petersburg Police did not specify how many people were under investigation or their roles in the department.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.