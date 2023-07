The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of S. Crater Road. Credit: 8News.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of S. Crater Road.

There is currently a heavy police presence on scene at the McDonald’s in the area. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police were initially looking for a suspect who had fled the scene, but Petersburg Police found the suspect as of 9 p.m.

