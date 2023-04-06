PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police reported two separate shooting investigations less than 15 minutes apart late on Wednesday night.

At 11:19 p.m. on April 5, Petersburg police reported that officers were in the midst of a shooting investigation in the 100 block of Henrico Street.

At 11:32 p.m., the bureau reported that another shooting investigation was underway at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Melville Street.

Both investigations required a heavy police presence and required several hours to conduct the investigation, according to police. The shooting investigations were an estimated three miles apart.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police encourages anyone with information on either of these shootings to call 804-732-4222.